FAB sponsors Emirati law students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has committed its support to a new FAB Scholars initiative, supporting the growth of Emirati students that have enrolled in the Paris II University law programme at DIFC Academy.

Under the agreement between FAB and Paris II University [Université Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas] – the institution will be accepting up to 30 scholarships for qualifying students. FAB’s support will enable the inaugural group of Emiratis to study law at the highest international standards and sets them to build strong law careers in the UAE.

The initiative is part of FAB’s commitment to nurturing Emirati youth in line with the UAE’s long-term social and economic objectives, to support capacity building for the future and the realisation of a knowledge-based economy.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO at FAB, said, "We are proud to encourage and empower young Emiratis in partnership with Paris II University, to excel their education through the FAB Scholars programme. Some of our talented students will receive an exceptional educational experience from one of the top international law schools globally and benefit from its longstanding traditions of excellence. The experience they gain will unlock possibilities for a future generation of lawyers, to work at the pinnacle of their professional careers in the UAE or abroad, and contribute to building specialisation among Emiratis in the field of law."

Professor Guillaume Leyte, President of the University Paris II Sorbonne Assas International Law school, said, "The FAB Scholars initiative will support students both in their manifold contributions to the fabric of the UAE society at home, and in representing the wonderful ambitions of their beloved country abroad.

Their knowledge will prepare them for roles within leading international organisations and prestigious institutions as ambassadors par excellence of the wonderful Emirati traditions and culture of diversity and tolerance, or as diplomats and legal experts embodying the Emirati leadership’s ambitious vision within the UAE and across the globe."

FAB Scholars will undertake a three-year Bachelor of Laws degree within the DIFC academy or online. Paris II University selects FAB Scholars from among the most talented young applicants, enabling the university – which traces its history back to the 13th Century – to live up to its rigorous benchmarks of excellence.

The Bachelor of Laws programme focuses on core domestic, comparative and international legal issues, including common law, French legal system, and the underpinnings of shari’a and law. It prepares students through a holistic approach to the study of law and equips them with all necessary skills required to pursue postgraduate courses or embark on a career in the public or private sector at national or international levels.

By selecting the best among hundreds of applicants, the University of Paris II FAB Scholars programme also aims to offer each of the 30 selected finalists an employment opportunity with either FAB or one of the many strategic partners of the University Paris II worldwide.