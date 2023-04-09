Falconry between past and present at Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2023



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2023) The 20th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will be held from 23rd to 29th August, 2023, sponsored by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), which is also the venue of the event.

Raising awareness about the value of falconry as a shared human heritage and art and the importance of preserving, promoting, and defining sustainable hunting has been a priority of ADIHEX since its first edition in 2003.

This is in addition to exchanging knowledge and expertise and strengthening relationships between local and international companies in a way that contributes to preserving the sport of falconry, inherits the sport of parents and grandparents, and provides the best innovations in the world of hunting.

The falconry sector witnessed an unprecedented and record-breaking participation of more than 60 exhibitors in the last edition (ADIHEX 2022).

They showcased various traditional and technical falconry tools and equipment, as well as the best products from captive falcon breeding farms. This was among more than 900 companies and brands from 58 countries that participated in the 11 ADIHEX sectors.

The sector partner is Caracal International LLC, and the industry partners include Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, European Foundation for Falconry and Conservation, International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, and Game Fair – France, in addition to the official automotive partner ARB Emirates.

In the last edition, the exhibitors in the falconry sector emphasised the importance of their presence in this dedicated event, which allowed them to achieve high sales records, exchange experiences and ideas, meet partners and customers, and conclude deals.

The most significant event of its kind in the middle East and Africa region further strengthens the UAE's global leadership in developing the sport of falconry, preserving its continuity, and passing it on from generation to generation as a human heritage, as well as expanding its geographic reach, with its growing keenness to promote sustainable hunting and species conservation.

Furthermore, the audience of different nationalities and age groups, individuals and families, is accustomed to attending the event annually.

They are attracted to the latest products and equipment, keeping pace with developments in the world of falconry, and everything new in it, where heritage is mixed with technology harnessed to serve falconers.

Visitors can also enjoy exciting falconry shows and traditional competitions and attend the auction of the captive-bred falcons.

A large number of falcon breeders and specialists in breeding, training, and taking care of falcons, as well as manufacturers and innovators of falconry tools and supplies, are keen to participate in this event, which has become a unique destination for falconers around the world and a forum for consultation and exchange of experiences about the world of falconry.

There are also regional and global companies offering the latest technologies related to falconry and its ancient and modern equipment, as well as companies interested in bird health, treatment, and medicines.

There are associations and clubs specialising in breeding, training, and hunting with falcons, affiliated with the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, whose members include about 100,000 falconers representing 115 clubs and organisations from 90 countries.

Every year, the visitors are introduced to the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme (SZFRP), considered one of the ancient traditions established and initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed in conserving the species.

This programme has been thriving since 1995, allowing the release of over 2,150 falcons of the Peregrine and Saker, enabling them to breed in their original habitat and increase their numbers.

In the last edition of ADIHEX, many local and global companies in the falconry sector presented high-quality products to falconers, including Sahara Hunting UK, whose Director Hassan Saeed Obaidallah said that the most important benefit of participating in the exhibition lies in the good marketing of the company and the products it offers, as well as presenting it to the visitors.

Additionally, participating in ADIHEX helps companies understand the aspirations and needs of falconers for tools and accessories and acquire new customers and clients.

Sidra Tayseem, the General Manager of the Pakistani Ustad Gullu Falconry Supplies, said that it was the first time she participated in the exhibition, as "we were surprised by the large turnout from the public, which gave us great opportunities for direct sales of our products of Burkaas (hoods) and Dessous (gloves/gauntlets), which are distinguished by using genuine leather, elaborate decoration, in addition to the high craftsmanship that depends on the hand-made industry.

Drones are also strongly present at ADIHEX, where remotely piloted aircraft "drones" have become one of the necessary equipment for training falcons in recent years; hence their strong presence through many exhibiting companies was of great importance.

A representative from "Sinjar Falcon & Hunting & Camping Equipment Trading" said that the concept of development and innovation is based on the idea of "Train Your Bird”, as drones are faster than falcons, which increases the speed and ability of the latter to catch the prey.

He also confirmed that the use of drones in training falcons to hunt had increased the number of practitioners of such traditional hobbies among the new generations.

Training falcons using kites, wireless aircraft, and Houbara-shaped dummies - the preferred prey of falconers- such as the "Telwah" (lure training), is a highly efficient method to get birds trained to fly to great heights.

The Bahraini invention "Telwah" won the award for the best invention in falconry at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2022).

It was a smart device that plays the role of "Telwah" in the falcons’ training process, accompanied by an application for controlling it through a mobile phone, which also records the movement and speed of the bird and stores it as a database that the falconer relies on during this training process.