UrduPoint.com

Fans Set To Return To 2021 DP World Tour Championship

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Fans set to return to 2021 DP World Tour Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Spectators are set to return to the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the world’s best golfers will battle it out to be crowned European Number One at the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2021 season.

The 13th edition of the DP World Tour Championship will take place from 18th - 21st November, at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The 50 highest ranked players on the race to Dubai rankings in partnership with Rolex will take on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates - designed by two-time Open Champion, Greg Norman - competing for a share of the US $9 million prize pot.

The DP World Tour Championship will once again host the European Disabled Golfers Association (EDGA) Dubai Finale from 19th - 20th November, with eight of the leading EDGA golfers having already qualified to battle it out on the Earth Course in their bid of becoming champion.

It will be the first time the DP World Tour Championship will have fans attending since the 2019 edition after last year’s tournament, which was won by England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tom Phillips, European Tour Head of middle East, said, "It’s great to see the return of major sporting events into Dubai’s social calendars. The UAE has become synonymous with hosting world-class events and now, whilst celebrating the country’s 50th anniversary, we hope to set a new example of how to do so safely for all to enjoy."

The European Tour will work closely with the Dubai Government and Dubai sports Council to implement multiple precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all individuals in attendance.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Dubai Norman Middle East November 2019 Event All From Government Share Best Race Million

Recent Stories

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings

3 minutes ago
 Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 fi ..

Germany's DAX down as index grows from 30 to 40 firms

3 minutes ago
 Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm Unive ..

Putin Deeply Condoles With Relatives of Perm University Shooting Victims - Kreml ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 19,744 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Five power pilferers booked

Five power pilferers booked

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' ex ..

Pakistan's earns $195 million from IT services' export during July 2021

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.