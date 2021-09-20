Fans set to return to 2021 DP World Tour Championship

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Spectators are set to return to the European Tour’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, where the world’s best golfers will battle it out to be crowned European Number One at the fourth Rolex Series event of the 2021 season.

The 13th edition of the DP World Tour Championship will take place from 18th - 21st November, at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

The 50 highest ranked players on the race to Dubai rankings in partnership with Rolex will take on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates - designed by two-time Open Champion, Greg Norman - competing for a share of the US $9 million prize pot.

The DP World Tour Championship will once again host the European Disabled Golfers Association (EDGA) Dubai Finale from 19th - 20th November, with eight of the leading EDGA golfers having already qualified to battle it out on the Earth Course in their bid of becoming champion.

It will be the first time the DP World Tour Championship will have fans attending since the 2019 edition after last year’s tournament, which was won by England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Tom Phillips, European Tour Head of middle East, said, "It’s great to see the return of major sporting events into Dubai’s social calendars. The UAE has become synonymous with hosting world-class events and now, whilst celebrating the country’s 50th anniversary, we hope to set a new example of how to do so safely for all to enjoy."

The European Tour will work closely with the Dubai Government and Dubai sports Council to implement multiple precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all individuals in attendance.