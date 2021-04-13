Fencing fans' attention turns to UAE as 2022 Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships' flag handed over from Egypt

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Arab and Emirati Fencing Federations, has received the Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships' flag to host the 2022 edition of the event where more than 800 male and female players from 55 nations will participate from April 2nd, 2022.

As part of the items approved by the International Fencing Federation, members in its voting held via the Lumi Global platform on November 25, 2020, the United Arab Emirates Fencing Federation was awarded the right to host the 2022 Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships.

The flag was handed over from Egypt the UAE at a ceremony held at the end of the Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships, hosted in Cairo on 3 - 11 April.

The flag-receiving ceremony was attended by Emmanuel Katsiadakis, Secretary-General of the International Fencing Federation, Abdulmonem El Husseiny, President of the Egyptian Fencing Federation, and heads of participating teams.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Qasimi stressed that the championship’s 2022 edition is the first to be hosted by a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country, noting the country's confidence to turn this major global championship into a success story.

"We are determined to continue to corroborate the UAE’s global reputation for hosting and organising key sporting events," he added.