FIFA nominates Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) FIFA nominated the Emirati referee, Fahad Badr Al Hosani, to officiate in 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup matches, to be held in Lithuania.

Al Hosani will also participate in a remote workshop held by FIFA via video conferencing for 76 nominated referees, which will start in February 2021 and continue for six months.

FIFA aims to prepare and train the nominated referees to ensure the success of the championship. In August 2021, 38 referees will be selected from FIFA’s shortlist to officiate in the championship.

Al Hosani was nominated after his distinguished refereeing of local and regional matches, including the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship qualification, which was hosted by Vietnam in October 2019.