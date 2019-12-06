UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First G20 Sherpa Meeting Held In Riyadh

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

First G20 Sherpa Meeting held in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) G20 Sherpa, the official representatives of G20 member country leaders, met for the first time under the Saudi G20 Presidency in Riyadh this week.

They were joined by invited guest countries as well as international and regional organisations to begin discussions towards "Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century for All".

The pivotal role of the G20 Sherpas is to help pave the way to the G20 Leaders’ Summit by progressing policy discussions in meetings throughout the year. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host a series of Sherpa Meetings during its Presidency culminating in the Leaders’ Summit in Riyadh on 21st-22nd November, 2020, the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

Saudi Arabia will facilitate the dialogue process to guide the overarching policy discussions. Building on previous G20 achievements and reflecting the spirit of collaboration among our Leaders, the Kingdom is determined to build consensus around solutions to address our common challenges.

The first Sherpa meeting focused on the aims of the 2020 G20 Presidency year, which are Empowering People, by creating the conditions in which people– especially women and youth– can live, work and thrive, with discussions on policies related to access to opportunities for all, sustainable development goals, trade and investment, financial inclusion, employment, women empowerment, health, education, and tourism.

Safeguarding the Planet, by fostering collective efforts to protect our environment, with discussions on environment, climate, water, food, and energy.

Shaping New Frontiers, by adopting long-term and bold strategies to share the benefits of innovation and technological advancement with a strong focus on digital economy.

The meeting was chaired by Fahad Almubarak, the Saudi Sherpa, who elaborated: "The G20 has a responsibility to the world to overcome current and emerging issues, to tackle global challenges together, and to make the world a better place for all."

Related Topics

Century World Education Water Riyadh Saudi Guide Saudi Arabia November Women 2020 All Share Employment

Recent Stories

Fahad Qadir becomes first ever Pakistani to featur ..

20 minutes ago

'Mega fire' forms north of Sydney

10 minutes ago

Int'l Civil Aviation Day to be marked tomorrow

10 minutes ago

Russia, South Korea to Develop Updated Action Plan ..

10 minutes ago

Govt committed to building houses for poor segment ..

10 minutes ago

PASSD to launch 'Nutritional Awareness Campaign'

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.