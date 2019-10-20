UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Tesla Car-share Operation In Region Now Operating In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

First Tesla car-share operation in region now operating in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The UAE-founded "ekar" has announced a partnership with Masdar to bring electric vehicle car-sharing to the middle East by purchasing five Tesla models S and X for its fleet, with the vehicles available for hire from Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

"Masdar City installed the first rapid charging station for electric vehicles in the Middle East," said Yousef Baselaib, Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate at Masdar. "At Masdar, we recognise the value of car-sharing to our community, both economically and in terms of its reduced environmental footprint. Because the ekar platform is scalable, we are looking forward to introducing more electric vehicles into our car-share fleet in the future."

Masdar’s partnership with ekar is part of its investment to promote low-carbon transport solutions in the UAE.

Users of the dedicated ekar app are now able to rent a Tesla Model S or Model X by the minute, meaning they can enjoy the benefits of driving an electric vehicle without actually purchasing one.

After selecting the Tesla model of their choice, users can pick up the vehicle from an exclusive Masdar City charging station, before returning it to the nearest station for the next customer.

"We are honoured to have been selected as the strategic car-share partner of Masdar at Masdar City," said Vilhelm Hedberg, CEO of ekar Middle East, adding, "Our vision at ekar is to have five percent of our fleet electric by 2020, to be fully electric by 2025, and fully autonomous by 2030. In order to achieve this goal, it is crucial to align with innovators, such as Masdar, a global clean energy pioneer and a company that is actively demonstrating how the business community can deliver on the sustainability agenda."

ekar uses state-of-the-art instant reservations and smart-access technology, providing a network of vehicles for on-demand rent in the UAE. It allows users to book cars via its mobile app and website, offering a "pay-by-the-use" pricing scheme that is a cost-effective alternative to daily and monthly renting.

Related Topics

Technology Business Mobile UAE Company Abu Dhabi Rent Vehicles Vehicle Middle East 2020 From Tesla

Recent Stories

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

1 hour ago

Al Jalila Children’s Genomics Centre awarded CAP ..

1 hour ago

20 leading South Korean companies confirm particip ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi&#039;s Arts Centre announces new lin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.