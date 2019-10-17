UrduPoint.com
Former US Senator Praises Services Of Sharjah City For Humanitarian Services

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2019) Former US Senator Tom Harkin expressed his respect for the services offered by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to Students of Determination (special needs), which, he said, are in line with the best international practices.

He made remarks while attending a conference, titled, "For a Better Life," along with Dr George J. Hagerty, President of Beacon College, Florida, which was organised by the Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties here today.

Harkin said that the city is a role model for providing services to people with special needs, praising the type of education and training offered by the emirate to develop the students' skills and enhance their overall abilities.

During their visit, Harkin and Dr. Hagerty were welcomed by Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of the City, and several department directors and officials.

Al Yafei said that such visits help enhance the city’s local and international relations, enabling its guests to learn about its pioneering experience in empowering people with disabilities.

Harkin and Dr. Hagerty attended a sign language class for the deaf at the Al Amal School. They also visited the Al Wafa school for Capacity Development,and met some of the city's employees.

