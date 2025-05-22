Fresh Bread Returns To Gaza For First Time In Over Two Months
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 11:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) A handful of bakeries in south and central Gaza, supported by the World Food Programme (WFP), have resumed bread production after dozens of trucks were finally able to collect cargo from the Kerem Shalom border crossing and deliver it overnight.
These bakeries are now operational distributing bread via hot meal kitchens. However, after nearly 80 days of a total blockade of humanitarian assistance, families still face a high risk of famine and far more aid is needed across all of Gaza.
“We are in a race against time to prevent widespread starvation,” said WFP country director Antoine Renard. “WFP will capitalise on every opportunity to deliver critical food supplies to Gaza’s desperate population. However, this is just a drop in the bucket of what is needed to reverse the catastrophic levels of hunger.
Humanitarian agencies require immediate, unrestricted and safe access to flood Gaza with lifesaving aid. This is the only way to avert an entirely preventable disaster.”
Vital convoys entered Gaza this week carrying wheat flour and resources to support kitchen operations for hot meals. Other aid included baby formula, nutrition supplements for malnourished children and medical supplies. But food assistance must go beyond one meal per day and more diverse food items are required to effectively push back the risk of famine. Distributing food packages directly to families — the most effective way to prevent starvation — is still not allowed. That must change.
More than 308 million Pounds of food – enough to feed the entire population for two months – is pre-positioned at aid corridors and ready to be brought into Gaza at scale, according to a WFP statement.
