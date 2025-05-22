Open Menu

Fresh Bread Returns To Gaza For First Time In Over Two Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) A handful of bakeries in south and central Gaza, supported by the World Food Programme (WFP), have resumed bread production after dozens of trucks were finally able to collect cargo from the Kerem Shalom border crossing and deliver it overnight.

These bakeries are now operational distributing bread via hot meal kitchens. However, after nearly 80 days of a total blockade of humanitarian assistance, families still face a high risk of famine and far more aid is needed across all of Gaza.

“We are in a race against time to prevent widespread starvation,” said WFP country director Antoine Renard. “WFP will capitalise on every opportunity to deliver critical food supplies to Gaza’s desperate population. However, this is just a drop in the bucket of what is needed to reverse the catastrophic levels of hunger.

Humanitarian agencies require immediate, unrestricted and safe access to flood Gaza with lifesaving aid. This is the only way to avert an entirely preventable disaster.”

Vital convoys entered Gaza this week carrying wheat flour and resources to support kitchen operations for hot meals. Other aid included baby formula, nutrition supplements for malnourished children and medical supplies. But food assistance must go beyond one meal per day and more diverse food items are required to effectively push back the risk of famine. Distributing food packages directly to families — the most effective way to prevent starvation — is still not allowed. That must change.

More than 308 million Pounds of food – enough to feed the entire population for two months – is pre-positioned at aid corridors and ready to be brought into Gaza at scale, according to a WFP statement.

Related Topics

World Flood Gaza Border All From Wheat Race Million Flour

Recent Stories

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

1 minute ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

31 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

2 hours ago
 Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

3 hours ago
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

3 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 mil ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East