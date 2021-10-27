UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Crown Prince Receives Ambassador Of Italy, Consul Generals Of Jordan, Iraq, And Pakistan

Wed 27th October 2021

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has met with the Italian Ambassador to the UAE, Nicola Lerner, and Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General of Italy, at the Emiri Court.

Sheikh Mohammed welcomed the Italian diplomats and wished them good luck to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Italy.

In the same context, RAK Crown Prince met also, separately, with Asem Ababneh, Consul General of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Amad Abdulhamid, Consul-General of the Republic of Iraq in Dubai, and Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Dubai, who paid a courtesy visit to Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah wished them good luck and success in their assignments to promote cooperation ties and joint relations binding the UAE and their countries.

Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of H.H. the Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the meeting.

