- Home
- Pakistan
- Stable and strong Pakistan is the only hope of Kashmiris; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Bar ..
Stable And Strong Pakistan Is The Only Hope Of Kashmiris; Azad Jammu And Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 08:23 PM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Pakistan are grateful to Allah Almighty for the great blessing of freedom
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Pakistan are grateful to Allah Almighty for the great blessing of freedom.
He paid tribute to the founders of Pakistan especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah whose unwavering struggle led to the creation of Pakistan."It is because of their struggle and sacrifices that we live peacefully in a free and independent country", the president said.
Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Kashmir House Islamabad on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the President hailed Pakistan as the voice of the oppressed across the world. “For Kashmiris, the only hope is a strong and stable Pakistan,” he stated.
Recalling August 5, 2019, when India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law, he said Pakistan not only extended moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people but also exposed India’s true face before the world.
“Pakistan has consistently supported the right of Kashmiris to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.
Referring to the recent war imposed by India on Pakistan, Barrister Chaudhry lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the country’s sovereignty and boosting the morale of oppressed nations.
“Kashmiris see Pakistan’s victory as their own, and Pakistan as their ultimate destination,” he remarked.
He condemned India’s continued oppression of minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians.Welcoming the U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, he said that it brought international focus back on the issue.
He urged the UN, OIC, and world powers to pressurise India to comply with UN resolutions, to find out a durable solution to the Kashmir problem.He warned that unresolved dispute poses a risk of war between two nuclear powers, which he said could threaten global peace.
The President stressed that national unity is essential for Pakistan’s strength, which in turn guarantees peace in the region and the fulfillment of Kashmiri aspirations.“We must strengthen Pakistan, become a voice for the voiceless Kashmiris, and protect our ideological frontiers,” he remarked.
The ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, political and social leaders, and people from various walks of life. Following the flag-hoisting, the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played, and a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the President.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia a ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..
Stable and strong Pakistan is the only hope of Kashmiris; Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..
Consulate General Dubai marks Pakistan's 79th Independence Day
Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi celebrates Independence Day
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two year-old cattle theft case solved, two suspects arrested25 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony marks 79th Independence Day at District Bar Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Sports dept organizes dignified Independence Day ceremony34 minutes ago
-
Governor KP hosts farewell brunch for US Consul General35 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of forefathers must be remembered: Bilal Yasin44 minutes ago
-
Dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace marks Independence Day44 minutes ago
-
Special session, flag hoisting ceremony held at Sindh Assembly on 79th Independence day44 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits Pakistan Sweet Home, highlights unity, sacrifice on Independence Day45 minutes ago
-
MCCI, MNSUA celebrate 78th Independence Day, Marqa-e-Haq45 minutes ago
-
Four women injured as tractor-trolley overturns55 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh marks Independence Day with Marqa-e-Haq celebrations55 minutes ago