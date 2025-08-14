Stable and strong Pakistan is the only hope of Kashmiris; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Pakistan are grateful to Allah Almighty for the great blessing of freedom

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the people of Pakistan are grateful to Allah Almighty for the great blessing of freedom.

He paid tribute to the founders of Pakistan especially Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah whose unwavering struggle led to the creation of Pakistan."It is because of their struggle and sacrifices that we live peacefully in a free and independent country", the president said.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Kashmir House Islamabad on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, the President hailed Pakistan as the voice of the oppressed across the world. “For Kashmiris, the only hope is a strong and stable Pakistan,” he stated.

Recalling August 5, 2019, when India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in violation of international law, he said Pakistan not only extended moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people but also exposed India’s true face before the world.

“Pakistan has consistently supported the right of Kashmiris to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions,” he said.

Referring to the recent war imposed by India on Pakistan, Barrister Chaudhry lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for defending the country’s sovereignty and boosting the morale of oppressed nations.

“Kashmiris see Pakistan’s victory as their own, and Pakistan as their ultimate destination,” he remarked.

He condemned India’s continued oppression of minorities, including Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians.Welcoming the U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, he said that it brought international focus back on the issue.

He urged the UN, OIC, and world powers to pressurise India to comply with UN resolutions, to find out a durable solution to the Kashmir problem.He warned that unresolved dispute poses a risk of war between two nuclear powers, which he said could threaten global peace.

The President stressed that national unity is essential for Pakistan’s strength, which in turn guarantees peace in the region and the fulfillment of Kashmiri aspirations.“We must strengthen Pakistan, become a voice for the voiceless Kashmiris, and protect our ideological frontiers,” he remarked.

The ceremony was attended by foreign diplomats, political and social leaders, and people from various walks of life. Following the flag-hoisting, the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played, and a smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute to the President.