Independence Day celebrated with national zeal and fervour in Kalat

As part of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations, the district administration of Kalat organized a grand rally to commemorate the occasion
The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Jameel Baloch, Brigadier Atif Rafiq, Superintendent of Police Shehzad Akbar, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahnawaz Baloch.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from a wide cross-section of society, including heads of various government departments, political and tribal leaders, representatives of the minority community, journalists, and a large number of students from local schools and colleges, as well as the general public.
The rally began at the DC Complex and proceeded through various key roads of the historical city, including Shahi Darbar Road, before culminating back at the DC Complex. Participants carried national flags and banners bearing patriotic slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad”, “Pak Army Zindabad”, and “Happy 78th years of Independence.”
To ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event, strict security arrangements were made by the District Police Force and Levies Force, reflecting a coordinated effort to celebrate the day peacefully and securely.
Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Jameel Baloch, Brigadier Atif Rafiq, SP Shehzad Akbar, Prince Akram Jan Ahmedzai, and other dignitaries emphasized the significance of the day. They recalled the historic events of August 14, 1947, marking the end of British colonial rule and the birth of an independent and sovereign Pakistan.
“This day holds immense importance and joy for every Pakistani. It is a tribute to the tireless efforts and great sacrifices of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and our forefathers, who gave us the gift of freedom,” said DC Jameel Baloch. “We must value our independence and work collectively for the peace, prosperity, and progress of our beloved country.”
The rally concluded with renewed patriotic spirit and a strong commitment from all participants to uphold the unity, integrity, and development of Pakistan.
