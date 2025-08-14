Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi celebrates Independence Day

The embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony Thursday to mark the 79th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm. A large number of Pakistani community members, along with their families, attended the event

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted a flag-hoisting ceremony Thursday to mark the 79th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with national zeal and enthusiasm. A large number of Pakistani community members, along with their families, attended the event.

Messages from the leadership of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates, warmly welcomed the guests and congratulated the community on the auspicious occasion. He underscored the guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline as the foundation for Pakistan’s continued socio-economic progress, and offered prayers for the peace, prosperity, and stability of the beloved homeland.

Paying tribute to the nation’s strength, resilience, and unity in the face of recent external aggression, the Ambassador highlighted the success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as historic milestones. He described these as powerful demonstrations of Pakistan’s unshakable national will and professional excellence.

Ambassador Tirmizi urged the Pakistani diaspora to maintain their constructive role in the country’s development, lauding their contributions to the growth of the UAE and their vital support to Pakistan’s economy through remittances amounting to USD 7.

9 billion last year.

Commending the Mission’s IT team, the Ambassador announced the launch of an online passport and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) tracking system to further streamline consular services for the Pakistani community.

He also noted that two community schools had, for the first time in 20 years, achieved a good ranking, which is a testament to the collective efforts for educational improvement. He further shared that more Pakistani private school have been approached to open branches in the UAE to enhance access to quality, affordable education for the community.

Expressing gratitude to the UAE government, the Ambassador acknowledged their support in making this year’s Pakistan Independence Day celebrations unprecedented in scale. The event, held on 10 August in Dubai Expo City attended by around 60,000 people, was the largest Pakistan Independence Day gathering held anywhere in the world.

As part of the celebrations, the Ambassador unveiled portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, painted and gifted to the Embassy by Manzoor K. Hasrat. The ceremony also featured performances of national songs by schoolchildren, adding to the patriotic fervour of the day.