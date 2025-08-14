Flag Hoisting Ceremony Marks Independence Day At Police Lines Headquarters
August 14, 2025
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Police Lines Headquarters to mark 79th Independence Day.
SP Security Raja Nasir, DSP Headquarters, and other senior officers attended the ceremony.
A smartly turned-out contingent of the Rawalpindi Police presented a salute to the national flag, as the atmosphere resonated with patriotic spirit.
Addressing on occasion, SP Security Raja Nasir highlighted that independence is a great blessing from Allah Almighty, achieved through immense sacrifices.
Independence Day is a day of renewal of the pledge that we all have to work together to make the country developed, prosperous and a cradle of peace, he added.
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the security, stability, and progress of the country.
