Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Nation must renew pledge of loyalty to Pakistan, says CM Maryam on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah for blessing the Muslims of the Subcontinent with a dear homeland and the dignity of living in a free country.

She said the Pakistani nation takes immense pride in being the first nuclear power of the Islamic world and once again offers profound thanks for this blessing. “We deeply thank Allah Almighty for granting us victory in Maraka-e-Haq [the Battle for Truth]. Pakistan is a shining lamp whose light brightens the whole world,” she remarked.

Calling Pakistan the nation’s pride, honour, and dignity, the chief minister paid rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and their devoted companions for their leadership and vision.

She also saluted the countless sacrifices of the country’s heroic martyrs.

Maryam Nawaz stressed the need for national self-accountability, urging citizens to reflect on what they have contributed to the country in return for the respect and freedom it has bestowed. She appealed to parents to narrate to their children the stories of the freedom struggle and the safeguarding of national independence.

“August 14 is not merely a day for celebration but a day to renew our pledge of loyalty to our sacred land,” she stressed, adding that by the grace of Allah, Pakistan stands tall among nations and is advancing towards economic prosperity.

She reaffirmed the resolve that on this historic day, the nation must strengthen its commitment to making Pakistan greater and stronger on the global stage.

