Germany Sees First Decline In Total Refugee Numbers Since 2011
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 01:00 PM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The total number of refugees living in Germany has fallen slightly for the first time since 2011, government data showed.
According to a response to a parliamentary query by the Left Party, the refugee population dropped by about 50,000 in the first half of 2025, from roughly 3.
55 million at the end of 2024 to about 3.50 million, German Press Agency (dpa) reported.
The figure includes people with different residency statuses, from recent arrivals to long-term residents, as well as refugees from Ukraine. The decline reflects a combination of deportations, voluntary departures and naturalisations, the Left Party said.
Recent Stories
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Germany sees first decline in total refugee numbers since 20111 minute ago
-
Kuwait crude oil price drops to $72.66 pb16 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attends UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka16 minutes ago
-
40 Arab youth honoured at ‘Young Arab Pioneers' 4th edition in Abu Dhabi31 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends Central American Independence Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah31 minutes ago
-
‘Arabic Language Teachers Forum’ to develop ways of teaching Arabic2 hours ago
-
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier2 hours ago
-
Korea's overseas direct investment falls 13.4% in Q24 hours ago
-
UAE–India economic partnership drives growth in bilateral trade: Minister10 hours ago
-
US votes against resolution on Gaza ceasefire10 hours ago
-
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut11 hours ago
-
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns11 hours ago