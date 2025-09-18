Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said that the Strategic Mutual Defense Pact was not just an agreement but a historic achievement and a foundation of Islamic unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan Thursday said that the Strategic Mutual Defense Pact was not just an agreement but a historic achievement and a foundation of Islamic unity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the entire Muslim Ummah would become part of this alliance, which represented the hope and aspiration of Muslims worldwide.

“With one of the best armies and growing Muslim economic powerhouses, together we can become a Muslim world superpower,” he remarked.

The adviser said that recent foreign policy successes reflected the government’s vision and achievements.

He said that the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence pact, rooted in decades of friendship, will continue to strengthen as their ties flourish and reach new heights of glory.