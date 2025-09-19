Fragile Progress In Syria, UN Warns
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 02:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 19th September, 2025 (WAM) – Syria’s tentative steps towards recovery could quickly unravel without inclusive politics, sustained aid and respect for national sovereignty, top UN official cautioned the Security Council on Thursday.
UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen – who announced that he will be stepping down from his role soon – told ambassadors that interim authorities in Damascus have inherited “not just the ruins of shattered buildings, but the deeper wreckage of a battered social fabric, decayed institutions and a hollowed-out economy.”
He stressed that the success of Syria’s transition will depend on political stability, inclusivity and international support at a scale commensurate with the country’s needs.
“The international community must support Syria and robustly stand against foreign intervention,” he said. “But equally: the success of the transition will above all rest on the State acting as a State for all, not just in word but also in deed.”
Pedersen urged respect for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid ongoing external military action, including further reported Israeli strikes this month.
