Nvidia Takes $5 Billion Stake In Intel
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 01:15 AM
SAN FRANSCICO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) Nvidia announced on Thursday that it will invest $5 billion in Intel, lending significant support to the struggling chipmaker/
The move gives Intel fresh momentum after years of unsuccessful turnaround efforts and sent its shares soaring 23%.
Following the new share issuance, Nvidia’s investment will make it one of Intel’s largest shareholders, with an estimated 4% stake in the company.
