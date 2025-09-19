Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

SAN FRANSCICO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) Nvidia announced on Thursday that it will invest $5 billion in Intel, lending significant support to the struggling chipmaker/

The move gives Intel fresh momentum after years of unsuccessful turnaround efforts and sent its shares soaring 23%.

Following the new share issuance, Nvidia’s investment will make it one of Intel’s largest shareholders, with an estimated 4% stake in the company.