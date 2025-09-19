Gold Falls As Robust US Data Tempers Impact Of Fed Rate Cut
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 02:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) WAHSHINGTON, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – Gold prices retreated during the North American session, slipping 0.39% following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve rate cut and stronger-than-expected US initial jobless claims data.
XAU/USD retreated from $3,673 high to $3,643 as profit-taking follows solid US labour and manufacturing data.
