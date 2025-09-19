Open Menu

Gold Falls As Robust US Data Tempers Impact Of Fed Rate Cut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) WAHSHINGTON, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – Gold prices retreated during the North American session, slipping 0.39% following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve rate cut and stronger-than-expected US initial jobless claims data.

XAU/USD retreated from $3,673 high to $3,643 as profit-taking follows solid US labour and manufacturing data.

Related Topics

September Gold From Labour

Recent Stories

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

16 minutes ago
 Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

2 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

3 hours ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

3 hours ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

3 hours ago
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against dr ..

Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer

3 hours ago
 "Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

3 hours ago
 AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate ..

AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..

4 hours ago
 Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collect ..

Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collection, repair rain-damaged roads

4 hours ago
 Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo

4 hours ago
 18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at � ..

18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East