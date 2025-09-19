UAE Special Olympics Team Win 15 Medals At Youth Muay Thai World Championship
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Special Olympics team secured 15 participation gold medals at the Youth Muay Thai World Championship in Abu Dhabi.
The team delivered an impressive performance in the showcase training competitions, which were designed for them by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation in line with international best practices.
In the meantime, the Youth Muay Thai World Championship, hosted at Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, will conclude tomorrow with the finals of the 16–17 age category, followed by the crowning ceremony of the champions and the announcement of the tournament’s individual awards.
In the meantime, the General Assembly of the International Muay Thai Federation Thursday discussed in Abu Dhabi the development of organisational strategies to advance the sport, the staging of international championships, support programmes for training coaches, referees and athletes, as well as educational initiatives, future plans, and the federation’s significant continental expansion, particularly in Asia.
The meeting also highlighted the sport’s debut next October at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.
Recent Stories
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer
"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held
AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..
Karachi TMAs asked to enhance Property Tax collection, repair rain-damaged roads
Media delegation tours Yunnan Cultural expo
18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”
Father, son electrocuted in Karachi
4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat
Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government perfo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship51 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs achieves significant growth in digital transactions2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid: UAE will continue to set new benchmarks in government performance2 hours ago
-
Japan, UAE pavilions showcase innovation & culture at Expo 2025 Osaka2 hours ago
-
CDA initiatives recognised with four leading honours at 2025 Stevie International Business Awards3 hours ago
-
From drought to deluge: WMO report highlights increasingly erratic water cycle3 hours ago
-
MBRSC, CNES strengthen collaboration on Rashid Rover 23 hours ago
-
World Congress 2025 ‘We Are Inclusion’ concludes in Sharjah3 hours ago
-
Al Shindagha Museum named Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2025 winner3 hours ago
-
Middle East urological conferenc explores digital revolution in continence care, AI-driven diagnosti ..3 hours ago
-
Jumeirah partners with Ocean Generation to bring UNESCO-endorsed Ocean Academy to UAE schools3 hours ago
-
Shurooq, KSQF unite to protect children in vulnerable communities4 hours ago