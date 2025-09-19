Open Menu

UAE Special Olympics Team Win 15 Medals At Youth Muay Thai World Championship

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Special Olympics team secured 15 participation gold medals at the Youth Muay Thai World Championship in Abu Dhabi.

The team delivered an impressive performance in the showcase training competitions, which were designed for them by the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation in line with international best practices.

In the meantime, the Youth Muay Thai World Championship, hosted at Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi, will conclude tomorrow with the finals of the 16–17 age category, followed by the crowning ceremony of the champions and the announcement of the tournament’s individual awards.

In the meantime, the General Assembly of the International Muay Thai Federation Thursday discussed in Abu Dhabi the development of organisational strategies to advance the sport, the staging of international championships, support programmes for training coaches, referees and athletes, as well as educational initiatives, future plans, and the federation’s significant continental expansion, particularly in Asia.

The meeting also highlighted the sport’s debut next October at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain.

