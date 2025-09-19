US votes against resolution on Gaza ceasefire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United States once again vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, following a vote in the Security Council on Thursday.

The negative vote was cast as the 15-member Council held its 10,000th meeting against the backdrop of famine spreading in the besieged enclave and an ongoing Israeli offensive to take full control of Gaza City.

The resolution also demanded the release of all hostages held by Hamas and for Israel to lift all restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid and ensure that it is safely distributed to the population – in particular by UN agencies and partners.