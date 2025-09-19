(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2025 (WAM) – Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, led the UAE delegation to the ministerial conference Roadmap to New Nuclear 2025, held at the HQ of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris on 18–19 September.

Organised by the Government of the Republic of Korea and the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA), the conference brought together energy ministers from more than 30 countries, government representatives, and CEOs from 50 companies to discuss experiences, strategies, supply chain enhancement, workforce development and financing resources.

The Roadmap to New Nuclear conference serves as a unique forum for frank dialogue between senior decision-makers from both government and the private sector on the key actions needed to reinvigorate nuclear leadership momentum within OECD member states.

This year’s edition marked a milestone in advancing new nuclear power projects amid strong momentum in the sector. The summit highlighted the role of nuclear energy in addressing global energy security challenges and driving economic development, building on the historic recommendations of COP28, hosted by the UAE, which emphasised scaling up clean energy projects, including nuclear, to achieve climate goals. Around 31 countries endorsed the call to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

During the ministerial meeting, Al Mazrouei delivered the UAE’s statement, stressing that the country’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at advancing clean energy. He praised the role of the Nuclear Energy Agency and the Government of Korea in organising this important event.

Al Mazrouei underlined that the international community’s agreement at COP28 in Dubai to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 represents a historic step that requires turning political commitments into practical projects, sustainable financing, and strong international partnerships.

He noted that the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant stands as a pioneering global model, producing 40 terawatt hours annually—equivalent to meeting about a quarter of the UAE’s electricity needs with clean, reliable power around the clock—while reducing millions of tonnes of carbon emissions each year. Barakah is the first peaceful nuclear programme in the Arab world to achieve full operation in line with the highest international standards.

Al Mazrouei added that the UAE is looking ahead by studying advanced nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors and new designs, to broaden nuclear applications in hydrogen production and energy supply for critical industries and data centres, further supporting the country’s climate neutrality journey.

He stressed that financing remains the greatest challenge to nuclear expansion, calling for nuclear energy to be included in sustainable finance taxonomies and supported by international financial institutions. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the highest standards of safety, security and non-proliferation, and its readiness to share expertise with other nations, enhancing nuclear energy’s role in addressing climate challenges, ensuring energy security, and driving sustainable economic growth.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Mazrouei, accompanied by Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to IAEA, and Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, met with Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA.

The UAE delegation also included Hamad Al Kaabi, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Emirates Nuclear Energy Company.