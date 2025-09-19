Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 19 September 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 19th September 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 187.20 PKR 192.20 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 749.40 PKR 756.90 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 384.50 PKR 389.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 203.10 PKR 208.10 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.46 PKR 39.86 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 44.00 PKR 44.40 PKR
Euro (EUR) 332.60 PKR 337.60 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.10 PKR 36.45 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.13 PKR 3.22 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.90 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 917.00 PKR 926.00 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 66.47 PKR 67.07 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 164.35 PKR 166.35 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.97 PKR 28.27 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 733.90 PKR 741.40 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.24 PKR 77.94 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.40 PKR 76.40 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 218.50 PKR 223.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.71 PKR 30.01 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 350.41 PKR 353.16 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.62 PKR 8.77 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.55 PKR 282.75 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.25 PKR 78.25 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

46 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

39 minutes ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

7 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

7 hours ago
 Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel

8 hours ago
 UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear ..

UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris

9 hours ago
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth M ..

UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship

9 hours ago
 Officer suspended for overstepping authority in au ..

Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers

10 hours ago
 Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Frien ..

Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..

10 hours ago
 Eight accused arrested during crackdown against dr ..

Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer

10 hours ago
 "Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held

10 hours ago
 AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate ..

AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business