Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 2025
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 19 September 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 19th September 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|187.20 PKR
|192.20 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|749.40 PKR
|756.90 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|384.50 PKR
|389.50 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.10 PKR
|208.10 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|39.46 PKR
|39.86 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|44.00 PKR
|44.40 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|332.60 PKR
|337.60 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|36.10 PKR
|36.45 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.13 PKR
|3.22 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.90 PKR
|2.00 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|917.00 PKR
|926.00 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.47 PKR
|67.07 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|164.35 PKR
|166.35 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|27.97 PKR
|28.27 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|733.90 PKR
|741.40 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|77.24 PKR
|77.94 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.40 PKR
|76.40 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|218.50 PKR
|223.50 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|29.71 PKR
|30.01 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|350.41 PKR
|353.16 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.62 PKR
|8.77 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|282.55 PKR
|282.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|77.25 PKR
|78.25 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
Nvidia takes $5 billion stake in Intel
UAE participates in NEA's Roadmaps to New Nuclear 2025 conference in Paris
UAE Special Olympics team win 15 medals at Youth Muay Thai World Championship
Officer suspended for overstepping authority in audit papers
Defence pact marks new era in Pakistan-Saudi Friendship: Adviser to the Prime Mi ..
Eight accused arrested during crackdown against drug dealer
"Study in Malaysia Education Fair 2025" held
AJK govt devises integrated strategy to frustrate Sept 29 JK JAAC's lockdown cal ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202546 seconds ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 202539 minutes ago
-
18th meeting of NA, Committee on finance held at “Parliament House”11 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan donkey industry development forum11 hours ago
-
Chairman PMYP, President ICCI vow to join hands to create business enabling environment11 hours ago
-
Ambassador of 'European Union' calls on Finance Minister11 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Syria calls on Finance Minister Senator Aurangzeb11 hours ago
-
Ambassador of 'European Union' calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad A ..11 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 19.74 billion11 hours ago
-
ICCI delegations visits Kyrgyz embassy to felicitates new ambassador11 hours ago
-
ECC approves key agreements, paves way for Reko Diq Project’s takeoff11 hours ago
-
Current Account records $624 million deficit in first 2 months of FY26: SBP14 hours ago