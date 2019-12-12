UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Campaign Against Gender-based Violence Commemorated At WEEGS

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

Global campaign against gender-based violence commemorated at WEEGS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) On the sidelines of the second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS, in Sharjah, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, organised a special event to commemorate the conclusion of the UN Women’s annual international campaign, "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence", which ran from 25th November-10th December, 2019.

The campaign called for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

"Violence against women is a global problem that affects approximately one-third of women worldwide," stated Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, while addressing the gathering.

She said, "Violence and harassment experienced by women in professional settings is a pervasive and persistent global issue, permanently scarring victims physically and psychologically, and threatening their very source of livelihood."

She stressed the need for business leaders to create diverse, inclusive and respectful environments, urging them "to enact policies that address gender harassment, guided by transparency and accountability".

NAMA is committed to doing its part in ending this social epidemic, she added.

Speaking at the event, Khetsiwe Dlamini, Chief of Staff, UN Women, pointed out that along with the engaging discussions and debates at WEEGS 2019, which emphasised the empowerment of women and increasing their access to economic opportunities, the safety and wellbeing of women should also be accorded high priority.

"Ending violence against women and girls requires taking a long hard look at addressing the many institutional and structural barriers, patriarchal systems and negative stereotyping around gender," she said, calling for the need to provide access to multi-sectoral and coordinated services to break the recurrent cycle of violence and mitigate its consequences.

Dlamini congratulated the UAE for endorsing a policy in November to prevent domestic violence. "I am happy to be in a country that realises how identifying mechanisms for protection and intervention, developing legislation and laws, as well as preventing and raising community awareness about domestic violence are all necessary requirements to end violence against women and girls," she said.

She also commended the UAE for pledging US$10 million to support ending sexual and gender-based violence earlier this year.

WEEGS 2019, organised by NAMA in collaboration with UN Women under the theme, "Drivers of Change", concluded yesterday, hosting 1,000-plus participants, including local government representatives, regional and global experts, gender equity advocates, business leaders and decision-makers.

Related Topics

United Nations Business UAE Sharjah November December Women 2019 Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

India under Modi’s govt systematically moving to ..

9 minutes ago

Syria to Start Exporting Citrus Fruits to Iraq in ..

2 seconds ago

SFA Director vows to continue struggle against sub ..

4 seconds ago

Tahiti to host surfing events at 2024 Paris Olympi ..

7 seconds ago

India's top court to probe police killings of rape ..

10 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Kyrgyz President hold talk ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.