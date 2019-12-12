Global campaign against gender-based violence commemorated at WEEGS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) On the sidelines of the second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS, in Sharjah, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, NAMA, organised a special event to commemorate the conclusion of the UN Women’s annual international campaign, "16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence", which ran from 25th November-10th December, 2019.

The campaign called for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

"Violence against women is a global problem that affects approximately one-third of women worldwide," stated Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA, while addressing the gathering.

She said, "Violence and harassment experienced by women in professional settings is a pervasive and persistent global issue, permanently scarring victims physically and psychologically, and threatening their very source of livelihood."

She stressed the need for business leaders to create diverse, inclusive and respectful environments, urging them "to enact policies that address gender harassment, guided by transparency and accountability".

NAMA is committed to doing its part in ending this social epidemic, she added.

Speaking at the event, Khetsiwe Dlamini, Chief of Staff, UN Women, pointed out that along with the engaging discussions and debates at WEEGS 2019, which emphasised the empowerment of women and increasing their access to economic opportunities, the safety and wellbeing of women should also be accorded high priority.

"Ending violence against women and girls requires taking a long hard look at addressing the many institutional and structural barriers, patriarchal systems and negative stereotyping around gender," she said, calling for the need to provide access to multi-sectoral and coordinated services to break the recurrent cycle of violence and mitigate its consequences.

Dlamini congratulated the UAE for endorsing a policy in November to prevent domestic violence. "I am happy to be in a country that realises how identifying mechanisms for protection and intervention, developing legislation and laws, as well as preventing and raising community awareness about domestic violence are all necessary requirements to end violence against women and girls," she said.

She also commended the UAE for pledging US$10 million to support ending sexual and gender-based violence earlier this year.

WEEGS 2019, organised by NAMA in collaboration with UN Women under the theme, "Drivers of Change", concluded yesterday, hosting 1,000-plus participants, including local government representatives, regional and global experts, gender equity advocates, business leaders and decision-makers.