UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 39.51 Million, Death Toll At 1,105,938

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Global coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) More than 39.51 million people have been reported to be infected by the new coronavirus worldwide and around 1.11​ million have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Sunday.

With 218,633 deaths and around 8.

08 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world, followed by India, Brazil and Russia.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Related Topics

India World Russia China Died Brazil United States December Sunday 2019 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns criminal act in France

6 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree Humanitarian Ceasefire F ..

11 hours ago

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in ..

11 hours ago

'I'm disgusted with Nawaz Sharif's past': Aitzaz A ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.