Government of Dubai Media Office launches Knowledge Exchange Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The Government of Dubai Media Office today launched the Knowledge Exchange Summit, a series of virtual conferences to discuss new approaches and best practices in strategic public communications. The Summit series will take an in-depth look at how public authorities can draw from a range of disciplines to develop effective communication approaches that can mitigate crises and promote positive economic and social outcomes.

Noora Al Abbar, Director, Strategic Media Affairs, GDMO said: "The Knowledge Exchange Summit is the latest in our series of initiatives to support government leaders in enhancing their strategic communications against the backdrop of a constantly changing global environment. The Forum provides a platform for senior officials of Dubai’s government organisations to share knowledge, insights and experiences with accomplished local and global experts on evolving best practices in the field.

"We will continue to work with our partners in various vital sectors to raise the practice and understanding of strategic communications to achieve Dubai’s vision for the future.

Our current focus will be to enhance public communication approaches to mitigate the repercussions of the ongoing global crisis."

The first virtual session of the Summit held today took a deeper look at strategic public communication during the pandemic and how governments can use behavioural science frameworks to foster community actions and habits that support counter-pandemic measures.

Senior leaders from government and semi-government organisations attended the session remotely.

The session examined a range of theoretical and practical issues related to social behaviour and communication during the pandemic. Furthermore, it assessed the vast change in social behaviours caused by the onset of the pandemic and the role of motivation in guiding desirable social actions.

Featuring a detailed look at communication strategies during the pandemic, the session also addressed a range of related issues including dealing with misinformation, drivers of trust in government and encouraging positivity narratives in the current environment.