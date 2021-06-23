UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Government Of Dubai Media Office Launches Knowledge Exchange Summit

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:15 PM

Government of Dubai Media Office launches Knowledge Exchange Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2021) The Government of Dubai Media Office today launched the Knowledge Exchange Summit, a series of virtual conferences to discuss new approaches and best practices in strategic public communications. The Summit series will take an in-depth look at how public authorities can draw from a range of disciplines to develop effective communication approaches that can mitigate crises and promote positive economic and social outcomes.

Noora Al Abbar, Director, Strategic Media Affairs, GDMO said: "The Knowledge Exchange Summit is the latest in our series of initiatives to support government leaders in enhancing their strategic communications against the backdrop of a constantly changing global environment. The Forum provides a platform for senior officials of Dubai’s government organisations to share knowledge, insights and experiences with accomplished local and global experts on evolving best practices in the field.

"We will continue to work with our partners in various vital sectors to raise the practice and understanding of strategic communications to achieve Dubai’s vision for the future.

Our current focus will be to enhance public communication approaches to mitigate the repercussions of the ongoing global crisis."

The first virtual session of the Summit held today took a deeper look at strategic public communication during the pandemic and how governments can use behavioural science frameworks to foster community actions and habits that support counter-pandemic measures.

Senior leaders from government and semi-government organisations attended the session remotely.

The session examined a range of theoretical and practical issues related to social behaviour and communication during the pandemic. Furthermore, it assessed the vast change in social behaviours caused by the onset of the pandemic and the role of motivation in guiding desirable social actions.

Featuring a detailed look at communication strategies during the pandemic, the session also addressed a range of related issues including dealing with misinformation, drivers of trust in government and encouraging positivity narratives in the current environment.

Related Topics

Exchange Dubai Media From Government Share Best

Recent Stories

RTA Director meets new British Consul in Dubai

5 minutes ago

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Emirati Genome ..

50 minutes ago

US Birth Rates Suffer Biggest Decline in Nearly 50 ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah inquir ..

11 minutes ago

Quaison partners Isak in Sweden attack for Poland ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.