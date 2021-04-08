Graduation of First Batch of MoI 'Hassad' trainees gets underway

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Interior has celebrated the graduation of the first batch of trainees in ''Hassad'' training programme for the learning of internal auditing basics.

The ceremony was organised via video-conference technology in cooperation with the UAE Internal Auditors Association and an international company specialised in this field.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry, Major General Saif Mohamed Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, and Major General Mohamed Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in- Chief of Fujairah Police, Brig. Gen. Ali Humaid Al Musibi from Ajman Police General HQs and Abdul Qadir Ali Obaid, Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Internal Auditors Association, as well as a number of the Ministry’s officers.

The two-month training programme was attended by a number of personnel from the general police headquarters across the UAE via video-conference technology, with the aieral of enhancing the experiences of the trainees, boosting their professional competencies, and preparing them to handle more responsibilities and professional challenges which they may face at the Ministry.

Hassad programme trainees attended lectures on the basics and practices of internal auditing, the elements of knowledge related to its activities, developed their skills in dealing with the entities subject to auditing, and they learned more about control aspects to become qualified to work in the field of internal auditing.

Hassad training programme aims to meet the needs of business and economic sectors in the field of internal auditing, build young citizens’ capabilities, maximise their participation in various business fields and achieve a competitive advantage for the national economy by supporting the Emiratisation policy based on a comprehensive strategic framework.

It also helps Emirati citizens to gain competitive edge from an education that focuses on internal auditing.

The programme also aims to support Emiratisation in private sector plans based on a comprehensive strategic framework, engage more Emirati citizens in various economic sectors through complex and rewarding internal auditing roles, while making Hassad Programme available to all members of the community, both citizens and residents alike, who are interested in internal auditing.