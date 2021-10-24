Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to establish ‘Hatta Traders Council’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has issued directives to establish the ‘Hatta Traders Council’ to support the implementation of the Hatta Master Development Plan, which forms an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan issued the directives during a meeting held with Hatta entrepreneurs, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Sheikh Hamdan said that UAE citizens are at the core of the country’s development plans, as highlighted in the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, noting that the Hatta Master Development Plan seeks to create investment opportunities that benefit citizens of the area.

"Hatta’s youth are set to play a key role in the economic and tourism development of Hatta and in leading and managing its projects. The Hatta Master Development Plan seeks to enhance the sustainable development of the area and transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism. It also aims to generate investment opportunities for its people and encourage youth to set up new businesses in various fields," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"We are confident that the citizens of Hatta will be able to contribute to the development of the area and are keen to support them to ensure the success of their ideas and projects. Today, we met with many promising entrepreneurs who were aware of the needs of the area and how it can be further enhanced. Our goal is to create a new national model," His Highness added.

The ‘Hatta Traders Council’ aims to maximise the benefits from new economic opportunities in Hatta and encourage entrepreneurs to establish developmental projects that will help accelerate the growth process in the area.

From his part, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted that there are hundreds of economic and tourism opportunities in Hatta.

His Highness encouraged young entrepreneurs to take advantage of these opportunities and be part of creating new success stories from Hatta.

Sheikh Maktoum added that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aims to make Dubai the best city to live in, noting that the Hatta Master Development Plan forms an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to accelerate development projects and initiatives across the emirate.

"Entrepreneurs in Hatta are capable of actively participating in the implementation of the region’s development plans. We are working on creating a framework that will place them at the forefront of this development path," His Highness Sheikh Maktoum said.

"Today, we learned about their innovative ideas that are inspired by the unique nature of Hatta and how they can be turned into promising projects that support the region's economy and consolidate its presence across various social and economic sectors. We also listened to their views with regards to projects in the sports, entertainment, tourism and service sectors," HH Sheikh Maktoum added.

During the meeting, attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Track, Hatta’s young entrepreneurs and project owners shared their ideas and perspectives on how they can contribute to the Master Development Plan that would shape the future of the region and turn it into an economic hub.

The entrepreneurs expressed their appreciation for the continuous support provided by the leadership, noting that the development projects will contribute to strengthening Hatta’s position as a tourist destination and enhance the cultural experience it provides.

The Hatta Master Development Plan focuses on supporting young entrepreneurs who own small and medium businesses, by empowering and enabling them to implement projects and creative ideas to advance sustainable economic development in the area. The Plan aims to enhance the quality of life in the area within the next 20 years, create investment opportunities and support local tourism while also preserving the unique nature and heritage of Hatta.