Hamdan Bin Mohammed Issues Resolution On Tourist Camps In Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Executive Council Resolution No. (24) of 2020 on tourist camps in Dubai. The Resolution seeks to reinforce Dubai’s status as a global holiday destination, regulate the set up and operation of tourist camps and enhance services offered by operators.

The Resolution is applicable to all tourist camps in Dubai, including those within private development zones, free zones and the Dubai International Financial Centre.

According to the Resolution, the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DTCM, is the sole entity responsible for regulating and establishing standards for the set up and operation of tourist camps in Dubai. Accordingly, It will outline the terms and conditions to operate tourist camps. These can be established in Dubai only after obtaining a permit from the Department.

Tourist camp operators must abide by Dubai legislations applicable to them and the terms, conditions and standards specified in the permit issued by the DTCM. The obligations of operators include adhering to the occupancy limit for the camp stated in the permit, not changing the camp’s location without obtaining a permit, respecting contractual obligations to customers, documenting all the services offered within the camp and following all health, sanitation, safety and security requirements.

Tourist camp operators must abide by this Resolution within six months of the date of its activation. The Director-General of DTCM will issue the bylaws required to implement this Resolution.

This Resolution annuls Bylaw No. (4) of 2006 on Overland Tourist Camps and any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. The Resolution will be published in the Official Gazette and will be effective from the date of its publication.

