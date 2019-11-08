Hamdan bin Mohammed leads first Dubai Run on Sheikh Zayed Road featuring 70,000 participants

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2019) Dubai witnessed a spectacular display of community, solidarity and enthusiasm for life this morning, with the city’s arterial Sheikh Zayed Road being transformed for the very first time into a race track for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2019.

Residents and visitors of all ages and abilities numbering 70,000 came together to make history and take part in the inaugural Dubai Run.

Spearheaded by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the event featured two courses to ensure it is highly inclusive – a 5km and 10km route. The young and old, families, and People of Determination, from all nationalities participated in the free one-of-a-kind run for the city.

Starting from the Dubai World Trade Centre, both routes saw a diverse group of runners taking to the streets surrounding some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, The Dubai Mall and Emirates Towers.

Commenting on the event, Sheikh Hamdan said, "Today marks a milestone in our mission to make Dubai the most active city in the world - together as one society. I commend the enthusiasm and energy of our people and I am proud of how the people of Dubai, across ages, nationalities and abilities, have come together to create such an inspiring event. Congratulations to all those who accepted the challenge. I am confident that you will encourage even more to join over the coming days and make DFC 2019 our most successful edition yet."

Dubai Run 30X30 on Sheikh Zayed Road was presented by DEWA, in association with ARN, Dubai Police, Dubai World Trade Centre, Etisalat and the RTA.

Organised by Dubai Tourism and Dubai sports Council, the Dubai Run is expected to become an annual fixture on the Dubai Fitness Challenge Calendar.