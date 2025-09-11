Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are quite excited to take on each other to win the match at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium tonight

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) Bangladesh on Thursday decided to bowl first against Hong Kong in the third match of ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

The match is being played at Abu Dhabi cricket Stadium.

The both sides are quite excited to play passionately and win the match—which is first for them in the tournament.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong XI: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (capt), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan