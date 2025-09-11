Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh Opt To Bowl First Against Hong Kong

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2025 | 07:34 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

Both sides are quite excited to take on each other to win the match at Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium tonight

ABU DHABI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2025) Bangladesh on Thursday decided to bowl first against Hong Kong in the third match of ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

The match is being played at Abu Dhabi cricket Stadium.

The both sides are quite excited to play passionately and win the match—which is first for them in the tournament.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (capt & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong XI: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshy Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (capt), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Abu Dhabi Hong Kong Taskin Ahmed Aizaz Khan Babar Hayat Litton Das Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first agains ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong

11 seconds ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pa ..

Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India  clash

16 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statem ..

UAE strongly condemns Netanyahu’s hostile statements against Qatar, reaffirms ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Guatemala

20 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ R ..

World Governments Summit convenes Ambassadors’ Retreat

34 minutes ago
 Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

Sixth Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah to bring 1 ..

1 hour ago
ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable o ..

ADGM’s FSRA, SFC co-host high-level roundtable on asset management opportuniti ..

1 hour ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, L ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

1 hour ago
 ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholding ..

ADNOC announces internal transfers of shareholdings in its listed companies to X ..

2 hours ago
 HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

HK in 4th place in international talent rankings

2 hours ago
 Digital media key partner in sustainable developme ..

Digital media key partner in sustainable development: Arab media officials

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports