UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Witnesses Camel Trek Marathon In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:15 AM

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses Camel Trek Marathon in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, witnessed the Camel Trek Marathon at Dubai’s Al Marmoum.

The 1-kilometre race was organised by Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, HHC, in cooperation with the Dubai Camel Racing Club, which brought 13 trekkers together from previous editions, to celebrate UAE’s heritage.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the contestants with shields bearing the Centre's logo and in-kind prizes Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC, said this year’s Camel Marathon was different from the previous years because of the preliminary races that boosted the level of competition coming into the 5th National Day Camel Marathon.

Bin Dalmook also thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support to the promotion of heritage sports and added that not only the level of competition increased but the spirit of community sport was also elevated.

Participants of recent Camel Trek editions representing countries including the UAE, China, Japan, Britain, Romania, Finland, United States of America, Germany and Armenia, showcased their experience in racing camels.

Alexis from China finished in the first place, followed by Japanese-French expat Anna Aiko while Rabab Elguwiri from Finland came in third. Jodi Mercati and Shirley Wilkinson from Britain finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.

Related Topics

Sports China UAE Dubai Germany Marathon Armenia Rashid Japan Romania United States Finland From Race

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

Diplomats delegation from 24 countries visit Punja ..

1 minute ago

UK Prime Minister names minister to take over UN c ..

1 minute ago

Livestock, fisheries have potential to attract inv ..

1 minute ago

French Finance Minister Describes Strengthening Ec ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.