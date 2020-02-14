Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses Camel Trek Marathon in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, witnessed the Camel Trek Marathon at Dubai’s Al Marmoum.

The 1-kilometre race was organised by Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, HHC, in cooperation with the Dubai Camel Racing Club, which brought 13 trekkers together from previous editions, to celebrate UAE’s heritage.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the contestants with shields bearing the Centre's logo and in-kind prizes Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of HHC, said this year’s Camel Marathon was different from the previous years because of the preliminary races that boosted the level of competition coming into the 5th National Day Camel Marathon.

Bin Dalmook also thanked Sheikh Hamdan for his continued support to the promotion of heritage sports and added that not only the level of competition increased but the spirit of community sport was also elevated.

Participants of recent Camel Trek editions representing countries including the UAE, China, Japan, Britain, Romania, Finland, United States of America, Germany and Armenia, showcased their experience in racing camels.

Alexis from China finished in the first place, followed by Japanese-French expat Anna Aiko while Rabab Elguwiri from Finland came in third. Jodi Mercati and Shirley Wilkinson from Britain finished in fourth and fifth places respectively.