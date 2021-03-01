UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation For Distinguished Academic Performance, ALECSO To Launch Hamdan-ALECSO Award For Distinguished Academic Research

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 09:45 PM

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, ALECSO to launch Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Academic Research

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) The Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance yesterday signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO).

The agreement covers the academic field and the launch the "Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Academic Research."

The agreement also aims to encourage distinguished Arab scholars, showcase their work and circulate successful academic practices in the Arab region, as well as create an appropriate academic environment for professionals, to enrich their expertise and promote cooperation.

Dr. Mohamed Ould Omar, Director-General of ALECSO, stressed that supporting teachers and improving their performance through all academic stages are some of the organisation’s leading priorities and are major factors in its projects and programmes.

The award aims to achieve the mutual strategic objectives of both parties, most notably improving the quality of education and promoting academic excellence, which are closely connected to teachers’ efforts and achievements, he added.

Under the same framework, the foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the College of Education at UAE University (UAEU) related to the management and arbitration of the award on an Arab level and the publication of successful research.

Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, Vice President of the board of Trustees and Secretary-General of the Foundation, said that the education sector in the Arab region needs to achieve several milestones to keep pace with the latest academic and scientific developments and challenges, adding that the academic decision-making process requires accurate and proven information.

