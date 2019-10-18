Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism projects in Mirfa

DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inspected several tourism projects in Mirfa city, Dhafra Region, starting with the 360 metre-long swimming beach.

Spanning 50,000 square metres, the project, which applies sustainable standards, looks to redefine the city's aesthetic image and provides entertainment services to beachgoers.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited 37,000 square metre zone on the Mirfa beach which features 68 caravans serving local dishes and other entertainment events to attract tourists.

He met a group of citizens at Mohammed Falah Al Yasi Majlis in Mirfa city where he listened to their opinions and ideas about public services and their requirements.

Sheikh Hamdan instructed the authorities to study these requirements and initiate action.