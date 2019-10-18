UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamdan Bin Zayed Inspects Tourism Projects In Mirfa

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:30 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed inspects tourism projects in Mirfa

DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inspected several tourism projects in Mirfa city, Dhafra Region, starting with the 360 metre-long swimming beach.

Spanning 50,000 square metres, the project, which applies sustainable standards, looks to redefine the city's aesthetic image and provides entertainment services to beachgoers.

Sheikh Hamdan also visited 37,000 square metre zone on the Mirfa beach which features 68 caravans serving local dishes and other entertainment events to attract tourists.

He met a group of citizens at Mohammed Falah Al Yasi Majlis in Mirfa city where he listened to their opinions and ideas about public services and their requirements.

Sheikh Hamdan instructed the authorities to study these requirements and initiate action.

Recent Stories

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Denounces Incide ..

20 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear GIDC case on October 22

20 minutes ago

Itallian Secretary General of Defence visits AHQ

20 minutes ago

Former South Africa batsman sentenced to five year ..

20 minutes ago

511 drug-peddlers arrested in 27 days in Lahore

20 minutes ago

Rickshaw drivers rally to express solidarity with ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.