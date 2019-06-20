UrduPoint.com
Hamdan Bin Zayed Visits Dalma Island

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 56 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Dalma Island

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, continued inspecting several cities of Al Dhafra Region, by visiting Dalma Island.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan inspected the progress of several residential and services facilities and projects, due to their key role in facilitating the island’s economic and social growth.

Sheikh Hamdan also received local residents who came to greet him. He conveyed to them, the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also highlighted Sheikh Khalifa’s and Sheikh Mohamed’s keenness to develop Al Dhafra Region and provide its residents with dignified lives.

Sheikh Hamdan praised the island’s development plans, as well as the support of the country’s leadership and its keenness to monitor the affairs of the Emirati people and provide for their needs, through launching projects that will serve the citizens of the giving nation, the UAE.

The people of Dalma stressed that Sheikh Hamdan’s visit reflects the cohesion between the UAE’s leadership and people, as well as the leadership’s keenness to provide the people with dignified lives, wherever they are in the country.

