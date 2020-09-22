UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Congratulate Saudi Arabia On 90th National Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Hazza bin Zayed congratulate Saudi Arabia on 90th National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of kingdom's 90th National Day.

Sheikh Hazza extended his heartfelt congratulations to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and brotherly people of the Kingdom, wishing them further progress, prosperity, and lasting success.

