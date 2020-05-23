UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al-Fitr

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

He sent similar cables of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

