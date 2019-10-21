Hazza bin Zayed receives members of Emirati diplomatic mission in Japan

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today received, at his residence in Tokyo, Khalid Omran Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Japan, and members of an Emirati diplomatic mission.

Sheikh Hazza was briefed about the conditions of Emirati citizens currently residing in Japan and the services provided to Emirati citizens visiting the country.

He was also briefed about the efforts of the UAE Embassy to provide the best consular services and improve the ties between the two countries.

Sheikh Hazza highlighted the key role of the country’s diplomatic mission in reinforcing the UAE’s bilateral ties with Japan, which led to positive and concrete developments and are due to the keenness of their leaderships to enhance their overall cooperation.

Sheikh Hazza arrived in Tokyo to head a senior Emirati delegation on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which will participate in the coronation of the new Japanese Emperor, Naruhito, to be held tomorrow at the Imperial Palace, upon an official invitation from the Japanese Government.