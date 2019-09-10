Hazza bin Zayed reviews development of ties with Estonian President

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, discussed with President of Estonia, Kersti Kaljulaid, ways to develop bilateral relations, during their meeting today in Abu Dhabi.

They underlined the importance of boosting trade and economic relations between Abu Dhabi and Estonia and agreed to strengthen their cooperation and to exchange expertise and best practices across various fields of common interest.

The Estonian President praised the significant progress and developments made by Abu Dhabi in particular and the United Arab Emirates in general in various sectors, and thanked the UAE for hosting her at the World Energy Congress, running in Abu Dhabi, for the first time in the middle East, from 9 to 12 September.

She expressed her country’s desire to develop bilateral relations to the best interest of the two friendly countries, and to support the economic development of both nations.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, ADNOC Group CEO, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs.

It was also attended by Ando Libiman, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications, Jan Reinhold, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Estonia, Laurie Kossing, Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Estonia, Tavi Linnamay, Public Affairs Advisor to the President of Estonia, and Yuri Silenthal, Director General of the Department of Foreign Economy and Development Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the Estonian side.