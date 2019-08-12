UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Airport Authority Cancels All Flights For Monday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights for Monday

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) Hong Kong's Airport Authority has cancelled all flights not yet checked in by Monday afternoon, as anti-government protesters peacefully demonstrated at the airport for a fourth day.

"Other than departure flights that have completed the check- in process and the arrival flights already heading to Hong Kong, all other flights have been cancelled for the rest of today," the authority said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Traffic on roads to the airport was very congested and car park spaces were full, the authority said.

