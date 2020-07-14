Hope Probe rescheduled to launch on July 17

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) A new launch date for the UAE Hope Probe mission to Mars have been set for Friday July 17, 2020 at 12:43am UAE time.

The UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, made the announcement following a decision to delay the mission earlier today due to bad weather conditions.

The UAE’s space mission - the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission - will launch on Friday July 17, 2020 at 12:43am UAE time (July 16, 2020 at 8:43pm GMT) from Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan.