Hope Probe Rescheduled To Launch On July 17

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:15 PM

Hope Probe rescheduled to launch on July 17

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) A new launch date for the UAE Hope Probe mission to Mars have been set for Friday July 17, 2020 at 12:43am UAE time.

The UAE Space Agency and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, in collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, made the announcement following a decision to delay the mission earlier today due to bad weather conditions.

The UAE’s space mission - the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission - will launch on Friday July 17, 2020 at 12:43am UAE time (July 16, 2020 at 8:43pm GMT) from Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan.

