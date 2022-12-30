UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 06:30 PM

‘House of Innovation for Visual Arts’ inaugurated in Nouakchott

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) Under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and supported by the UAE Cultural Attache at the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation (ALECSO), the House of Innovation for Visual Arts was inaugurated in Nouakchott, Mauritania, under the patronage of Mariam Mint Ahmed Dit Tekber, First Lady of Mauritania.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Safiya bint Intah, Minister for Social Affairs, Children and Family of Mauritania; Mohamed Ould Soueidatt, Minister of Culture, Youth, sports and Relations with Parliament; Dr. Hayat Qatat Al Qarmazi, Minister of Cultural Affairs of Tunisia; Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation; and Hamad Ghanim Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania.

The House of Innovation for Visual Arts was established through an initiative by Sheikha Alyazia bint Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, ALECSO's Ambassador Extraordinary for Arab Culture, during her visit to Mauritania in November 2021.

On the occasion, an art exhibition was organised that showcased over 95 artworks by 40 artists.

The event began with the recital of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the unveiling of the house’s inauguration plaque. Then, Dr. Amar stated in a speech that the pioneering establishment is an outcome of the joint activities of the organisation and Sheikha Alyazia.

Al Muhairi said that the House of Innovation for Visual Arts underscores the deep-rooted relations between the UAE and Mauritania, adding that the UAE has prioritised visual arts.

Emirati artists have promoted the country’s culture by participating in international exhibitions, he stressed and noted that the house would be a platform to support Mauritanian artists.

Moat Irhail, President of the Association of Young Mauritanian Plastic Artists and Supervisor of the House, thanked Sheikha Alyazia, and the Ministry of Culture and ALECSO, for helping to establish the house.

The new establishment will gather the Mauritanian youth who are interested in plastic and visual arts, and enhance their skills and innovation, Irhail added.

