Open Menu

02 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested By Wah Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:45 PM

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

Wah Cantonment Police on Saturday apprehended two elusive proclaimed offenders (PO) who had been evading the law in a swift operation

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Saturday apprehended two elusive proclaimed offenders (PO) who had been evading the law in a swift operation.

Bashrat Nazeer, linked to a burglary case, and Muhammad Basit accused of attempted abduction and life-threatening acts, were finally brought to justice.

These fugitives had slipped into the shadows after their cases were filed, but relentless police efforts paid off. The courts declared them POs, and the hunt intensified. In a daring raid, officers stormed their hideouts ensuring that the long arm of the law caught up with them.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Po Wah Cantonment Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

17 minutes ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

16 minutes ago
 MS Children Hospital takes over charge

MS Children Hospital takes over charge

16 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered

16 minutes ago
 Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migr ..

Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..

16 minutes ago
Man’s body found from canal

Man’s body found from canal

29 minutes ago
 Abducted child recovered in 6 days

Abducted child recovered in 6 days

29 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic vi ..

Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..

31 minutes ago
 1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Th ..

1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minist ..

31 minutes ago
 ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel ..

ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station

31 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF spe ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan