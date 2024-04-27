02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Saturday apprehended two elusive proclaimed offenders (PO) who had been evading the law in a swift operation.

Bashrat Nazeer, linked to a burglary case, and Muhammad Basit accused of attempted abduction and life-threatening acts, were finally brought to justice.

These fugitives had slipped into the shadows after their cases were filed, but relentless police efforts paid off. The courts declared them POs, and the hunt intensified. In a daring raid, officers stormed their hideouts ensuring that the long arm of the law caught up with them.

