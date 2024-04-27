02 Proclaimed Offenders Arrested By Wah Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Wah Cantonment Police on Saturday apprehended two elusive proclaimed offenders (PO) who had been evading the law in a swift operation
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Saturday apprehended two elusive proclaimed offenders (PO) who had been evading the law in a swift operation.
Bashrat Nazeer, linked to a burglary case, and Muhammad Basit accused of attempted abduction and life-threatening acts, were finally brought to justice.
These fugitives had slipped into the shadows after their cases were filed, but relentless police efforts paid off. The courts declared them POs, and the hunt intensified. In a daring raid, officers stormed their hideouts ensuring that the long arm of the law caught up with them.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
MS Children Hospital takes over charge
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices C ..
Man’s body found from canal
Abducted child recovered in 6 days
Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial ..
1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minist ..
ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese security16 minutes ago
-
MS Children Hospital takes over charge16 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices Concluded in Islamaba ..16 minutes ago
-
Man’s body found from canal29 minutes ago
-
Abducted child recovered in 6 days29 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy commemorates King Salman's historic visit to Pakistan with memorial photos31 minutes ago
-
1320 MW power to be added to National Grid from Thar Coal project: Energy Minister31 minutes ago
-
ASP Aitzaz Arif pays vigilant visit to Jungle Khel Police station31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in KSA to attend WEF special meeting31 minutes ago
-
Govt to help people in lighting homes by installing solar panels: Nasir Shah31 minutes ago
-
Terrorist attempting to stop passenger vehicle killed, other injured by security forces in Harnai29 minutes ago