Hypermotion Dubai series begins tomorrow at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The wide-scale disruption, decarbonisation and digital transformation impacting four of the middle East’s crucial economic sectors will be laid bare at Expo 2020 Dubai tomorrow (2nd November) when the curtain rises on the inaugural three-day Hypermotion Dubai exhibition and conference series.

An essential gathering for all in the region’s transport, logistics, mobility, and materials handling industries, Hypermotion Dubai, and its co-located Materials Handling Middle East 2021 trade show, will reveal the biggest transformation in the sectors’ histories with advanced technology driving automation and sustainability to evolve the way people travel, transport, and deliver goods.

"This is a magnifying glass view of the here and now and very near future of industries that will be forever changed and will permanently impact global lifestyles," explained Simon Mellor, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, which is organising the events as key Expo 2020 features.

Hypermotion Dubai will feature three conferences pivotal for the region's mobility and logistics sectors with a combined multi-national line-up of over 150 industry pioneers speaking.

These include Anthony Foxx, Chief Policy Officer at Lyft, and a former US Secretary of Transportation; Harj Dhaliwal, Managing Director, Middle East & India, Virgin Hyperloop; Mohammed Al Muallem, Executive Vice President, DP World; Suliman Almazroua, CEO, National Industrial Development Logistics Programme, and Balkiz Sarihan, Head of UAM Strategy, Execution and Partnerships, Airbus.

Hypermotion Lab will give attendees genuine insights into the future solutions being developed in the mobility and logistics arena.

The Smart Mobility Conference has pulled together the industry-defining game-changers and innovators who are reshaping the region’s mass transit industry while Scalex will take a deep dive into the quest for supply chain and logistics excellence including last-mile delivery.

Packing the exhibition floor and conference rooms will be high-level participation from government ministries and authorities, business pioneers, entrepreneurs, technologists, mobility innovators, urban planners, manufacturers and suppliers.

The event will also hear the latest market intelligence on both the GCC logistics and electric vehicle sectors, as exclusively commissioned whitepapers will be presented and act as way finders to the future.

From consultants Frost & Sullivan, there is an update on Gulf container volumes, which rose by more than 15 percent in the first half of 2021, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounting for 83 percent of the region’s logistics market.

Hypermotion Dubai will also power the Asyad Logistics Startup Challenge where innovators will network with thousands of decision-makers, investors, and government buyers, to grow their business across three days of mentorship workshops, clinics, and networking while pitching to win up to US$40,000 cash prize.

"For many start-ups, this will be a launchpad as they will be able to pitch their ideas to regional and global investors who are equally keen to meet with some of the brightest innovators, and network with tech giants and corporate buyers from multiple industries," Mellor explained.

Hypermotion Dubai will run under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.