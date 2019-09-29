UrduPoint.com
Indonesia's Quake Death Toll Rises To 30, Many Still In Shelters

Sun 29th September 2019

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The death toll from a strong earthquake in Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku has risen to 30 people, Reuters has quoted the national disaster mitigation agency, BNBP, as saying on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands of people remain in evacuation shelters.

The 6.

5 magnitude quake hit early on Thursday, damaging hundreds of houses and dozens of public facilities and infrastructure, including the main bridge in the city of Ambon.

Officials on Thursday had put the death toll at 20 people. Many were killed by falling rubble.

More than 150 people were injured, BNBP spokesman Agus Wibowo said in a statement on Sunday, and over 200,000 remain in shelters.

Indonesia, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, is often hit by deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.

