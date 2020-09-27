Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, future sector growth at Global Aerospace Summit 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2020 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Global Aerospace Summit 2020 commences this week in a virtual format on 28 and 29 September, where industry leaders from across the globe will convene online to address the aviation, aerospace, space and defence sectors biggest challenges and opportunities.

Hosted by Mubadala Investment Company and EDGE, the Summit will analyse how the aerospace and aviation industries can quickly recover, where efforts must be made to support the regeneration of those sectors and what new prospects are ascending from the new reality the world is facing.

On day one of the Summit, there will be a number of keynote addresses from government and industry leaders. These include Mohammed Ahmad Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, United Arab Emirates; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman, UAE Space Agency and Ahmad Al-Ohali, Governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

Other keynote addresses will be given by Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer, Aerospace, Renewables & ICT, Mubadala Investment Company; Faisal Al Bannai, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, EDGE; James D. Taiclet, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

Badr Al-Olama, Chairman of the Global Aerospace Summit Advisory board, and Head of Aerospace, Mubadala commented: "This has been a challenging year for the aerospace industry. But while there have been significant headwinds, we have also seen the acceleration in the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to support the sector.

The Global Aerospace Summit is a timely reminder that our sector - more than most - is part of a wider, interconnected global industry built on partnership and collaboration. By sharing ideas and experiences we can overcome the challenges to realize the tremendous opportunities ahead. Mubadala and our Aerospace companies like Strata, Sanad and Yahsat are honored to play our part in this conversation and share our vision for a dynamic sector built on continued investments in technology, disruptive business models and people."

Khalid Al Breiki, President – Mission Support, EDGE, said: "EDGE is proud to host the fifth edition of the Global Aerospace Summit. The platform will enable us to leverage and strengthen our synergies and partnerships with some of the world’s leading aerospace and aviation players, as we seek to highlight the role that advanced technology plays, and will continue to play, in revolutionising the way the sector operates."

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "This pandemic will come to an end – that’s a fact – and aviation will return to growth – that’s also a fact. The unknown variable is when. When markets reopen, adaptability will be key and Etihad will be ready. The Global Aerospace Summit is an excellent forum for industry leaders to connect and I am convinced that the benefits that will arise from working together will be crucial, as we collaborate to get the world back on its feet, and our industry flying again, safely into the future."

The international thought leadership forum has been organised by Streamline Marketing Group and Tarsus F&E.