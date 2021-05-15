Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dhabi taxis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced that starting tomorrow, taxis will start accepting cashless fare payments through PayBy.

This new feature offers convenience, security, and a variety of payment options. It also reinforces levels of passenger safety using taxis, and enhances the quality of services provided to passengers through minimising risks of contracting the virus under the current circumstances.

This initiative fortifies efforts of the digital transformation process administered by the ITC in collaboration with strategic stockholders, to meet consumer expectations and ensure satisfaction through the use of e-purses. This initiative is also in line with Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation framework which aims at converting Abu Dhabi into a smart city through its different sectors and services.

Paying fares with PayBy is a smooth process. On arrival at the destination, the passenger can request to pay by scanning a QR code displayed on the meter screen. They can confirm the transaction by entering their password or face recognition on their smartphone.

Both the driver and passenger will receive a notification once the transaction is completed.

Credit card users can add their cards to their PayBy account and authorise the transaction when paying taxi fares. Those who do not have credit cards can top up their PayBy wallets with bank cards online or cash at kiosks and pay through the app.

To encourage passengers to use PayBy, PayBy will also distribute limited-time payment vouchers to users on the app, which can be used to pay the fare. Additionally, PayBy will also provide taxi drivers with payment success incentives to promote cashless payments.

PayBy has helped accelerate the cashless economy in Abu Dhabi through several landmark partnerships inked over the past few months. It recently partnered with TAMM, Abu Dhabi government’s digital ecosystem, to facilitate contactless payment for all government services through its Abu Dhabi Pay (AD Pay) platform.

Through AD Pay, businesses and customers can access a variety of services and conduct government-related transactions online, doing away with physical visits. Abu Dhabi residents can carry out online transactions using the app, without needing credit or debit cards.