UrduPoint.com

International Charity Organisation Launches Al-Adha Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adha Campaign

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) The International Charity Organisation (ICO) has launched “Al-Adha Campaign 2023”, to implement an array of charitable and humanitarian initiatives and projects with an estimated value of AED 17 million inside and outside the UAE.

Among the most important of these projects: slaughtering and distributing the sacrificial animals of cows and sheep, Hajj al-Badal, food aid, orphans sponsorship, building mosques, digging wells, building centres for Memorising the Holy Qur’an, distributing copies of the Holy Qur’an, and other humanitarian and charitable projects.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Wahab Al Khaja, ICO Secretary-General emphasised that this year the Al-Adha Campaign coincides with a number of field visits to needy areas in several countries, such as Niger, Mauritania and Benin.

Related Topics

Hajj UAE Ico Benin Mauritania Niger UAE Dirham Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in se ..

Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in sea in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs22.02 bln budgeted for Law, Parliamentary Affair ..

Rs22.02 bln budgeted for Law, Parliamentary Affairs dept

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding restoration, ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding restoration,renovation of Gymkhana restaur ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs13.4bln allocated for advancement of transport, ..

Rs13.4bln allocated for advancement of transport, mass transit system

4 minutes ago
 Rs1.52bn earmarked for religious harmony

Rs1.52bn earmarked for religious harmony

4 minutes ago
 IGP asks people to help police find out kids throu ..

IGP asks people to help police find out kids through 'Mera Piara' app

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.