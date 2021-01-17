UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Investcorp Acquires SaaS Based E-commerce Solutions Provider, Unilog

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:15 PM

Investcorp acquires SaaS based e-commerce solutions provider, Unilog

BAHRAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Investcorp, a Bahrain-based asset manager that counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Unilog, a Software as a Service (SaaS) based e-commerce solutions provider to small and medium businesses based in the United States.

Investcorp’s capital backing is expected to support further platform innovation and customer acquisition, said a statement issued by Investcorp on Sunday. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable e-commerce solutions and product data enrichment services for the B2B marketplace. It is headquartered in greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and has international headquarters in Bengaluru in India. Unilog’s cloud-based commerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channel.

"Unilog presents an attractive opportunity, as it operates in a large and growing addressable market driven by e-commerce adoption, which has only been further accelerated amidst COVID-19. We believe that Unilog is extremely well-positioned to benefit from this megatrend with a proven and experienced management team led by Suchit," Gaurav Sharma, Head of Private Equity of Investcorp India, said.

In turn, Tarek AlMahjoub, Head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth, commented, "At Investcorp, we have strong institutional knowledge of the B2B digital commerce software sector, with professionals that bring in over 15 years of combined experience of investing in the segment. We believe Unilog is extremely well-positioned to benefit from the shifting consumer patterns and rapid e-commerce adoption amidst COVID-19."

Since its inception, Investcorp has made approximately 200 private equity investments in the US, Europe, the middle East and North Africa region and Asia, across a range of sectors. Investcorp has established a market leading position of investing in lower mid-market technology companies with a specific focus on Software, Data / Analytics, Cyber Security and Fintech / Payments.

Unilog currently serves more than 350 small and medium enterprises in the approximate US$10 billion market for providing software solution services to distribution & retail businesses operating in the US. Led by CEO Suchit Bachalli, Unilog’s SaaS business has grown its revenues three times since FY2018.

Related Topics

India Africa Technology Business Europe UAE Company Oman Philadelphia United States Middle East Sunday Market Commerce From Agreement Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 56

18 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

11 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.